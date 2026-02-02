🚨 Violent NJ crime: A Keansburg woman admitted trying to kill her boyfriend by running him down in a parking lot.

A 42-year-old Keansburg woman has admitted to trying to kill her then-boyfriend, by running him down with her vehicle about 18 months ago.

On Wednesday, Yvette C. Barnes pleaded guilty in Monmouth County Superior Court to first-degree attempted murder for the gruesome 2024 summer night incident.

Victim left quadriplegic after strip mall parking lot attack

The victim remains hospitalized as a quadriplegic, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said. The man's identity was not publicly disclosed by authorities.

Ocean Township Police responded to the parking lot of a strip mall at 2301 Route 66 just after 11 p.m. on July 10, 2024.

Witnesses report erratic driving, pedestrian struck

Multiple witnesses reported a woman driving erratically and a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

Officers found the victim laying motionless in the parking lot, with multiple traumatic injuries to his head, neck, and body.

Dragged under vehicle as evidence found at scene

Investigators also found remnants of blood and human hair strewn about the area.

The victim had been dragged through the parking lot, while trapped under Barnes’ vehicle.

He has undergone multiple surgeries and skin grafts for treatment of his critical injuries, Santiago said.

Sentencing has been scheduled for March 11, at which time prosecutors would seek a 15 year prison term.

Of that sentence, Barnes would have to serve more than 12 years before the possibility of parole.

