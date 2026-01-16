🚔 A 40-year-old e-scooter rider was hospitalized after being hit and dragged by a pickup truck in Brick Township.

🚔 Police say the Toms River truck driver appeared drunk

⚖️ The man is accused of driving with a suspended license and using fake license plates.

BRICK — A Toms River man has been accused of driving drunk with a suspended license and fake plates, in an Ocean County crash that seriously hurt a man on an electric scooter.

On Thursday night, Brick Township police responded to a crash in the area of Route 88 and Jack Martin Boulevard.



Brick Township crash sends scooter rider to hospital

They found 30-year-old Lloyd Ferrara was driving a 1988 Ford pick-up truck west on Route 88 when he tried to make a right-hand turn into a convenience store parking lot around 10:15 p.m.

Police said Ferrara hit an electric scooter head-on, knocking off the 40-year-old male driver and dragging him under the pick-up for a short distance.

The driver of the scooter was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.



Police say driver was drunk, suspended and using fake plates

Investigators found that Ferrara was not only at the wheel with a suspended driver’s license but also that the license plates on the truck were fake.

Police said that Ferrara appeared to be drunk and was given field sobriety tests.

He failed them and was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Results of a blood alcohol test are pending, Billhimer said.

Ferrara was also charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license while involved in a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury.

He was held at the Ocean County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

