At least one rabies-positive raccoon was on the loose in Collingswood earlier this month, according to Camden County health officials.

It is unclear if it was one or two raccoons (officials believe it was one), but a man and a dog were separately attacked on April 8 and 9, respectively, in the South Jersey community.

Officials said a Collingswood resident reported their dog had a scuffle with a raccoon at their home. Though animal control was called, the raccoon slipped away and was unable to be located.

Then, a day later, officials said another resident had a direct altercation with a raccoon while out walking, officials said. This time, animal control was able to snatch the critter and send it to be tested; its rabid condition was confirmed by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The responding animal control officer, walking resident, and dog owner were notified of the confirmed rabidity. The dog's proof of vaccination was received the the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services before getting a booster and being confined for 45 days.

Any resident with potential exposure to rabies has begun to get post-exposure prophylaxis treatment.

