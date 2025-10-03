🚨Cranford teen accused of ramming Jeep into e-bike, killing two 17-year-old girls

CRANFORD — Days before mowing down two 17-year-olds on the street, the accused teen killer revealed on a YouTube livestream that he had been tormenting one of his teen victims — in part, he says, because she laughed at the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The 17-year-old suspect from Garwood — a son of a retired police officer and the nephew of the Westfield police chief — was charged Wednesday with the first-degree murders of Maria Miotis and Isabella Salas.

Relatives of Miotis said the teen had been stalking her for months — something the teen suspect acknowledged on livestreams of his MLB co-op games, which attracted thousands of followers on TikTok.

The teen suspect rammed the girls' e-bike with his Jeep, which police believe was traveling 70 mph on a 25 mph residential street on Monday.

Because he is currently being charged as a juvenile, the Union County Prosecutor's Office has not addressed the allegations in detail or named him publicly.

🎥 YouTube livestream reveals taunts and threats

The video where he addresses the stalking and Charlie Kirk was just one of several that remain online, where he appears to have spent enough time to amass a significant base of followers and develop a familiarity with current events and online figures such as the misogynist influencer Andrew Tate, whose human trafficking and rape prosecution the suspect was following when he was just 15 years old.

New Jersey 101.5 first reported Wednesday that the suspect went live on YouTube hours after his initial arrest on Monday. The gamer told a live YouTube audience of more than 200 people that there is “more to the story that you are not getting.” The teen briefly expresses condolences to the two victims but spends most of the 22 minutes lamenting the bullying and unspecified threats that he and his family have received.

“Making threats against my family will not be tolerated,” the teen says in the video, which was supposed to be a live stream of a co-op MLB video game with a friend.

Isabella Salas and Maria Niotis, candlelight vigil in Cranford 9/30/25 Isabella Salas and Maria Niotis, candlelight vigil in Cranford 9/30/25 (CBS New York via YouTube) loading...

YouTube live stream reveals disturbing comments about victims

Days before the deadly crash, while hosting an online baseball game live-streamed on YouTube on Sept. 23, the suspect talks about sending a pizza to "Maria's house" by using his old iPhone as a burner because his number had been blocked. The suspect says he will order the pizza for cash on delivery.

"I think Maria's hungry. I think we're going to send her two pizzas. So you all know I have a vengeance against this girl for accusing me of sending porn and s**t. I'm going to call a pizza to her house."

He also says Maria's mother has a "stupid f**kin' name and accused her of reporting the porn.

"So Fouli, you made a bad decision making a bad name of myself. You made a bad decision having this girl return to that school without me being there," the teen says on the video, referencing the girl's mother.

Someone watching the stream suggests he go to the house and watch the pizza be delivered. He rejected the idea because the mother called the police before.

Jeep after a crash on Burnside Ave in Cranford 10/29/25 Jeep after a crash on Burnside Ave in Cranford on Sept. 29, 2025. loading...

Teen referenced Charlie Kirk and mocked victim’s family

While still live on YouTube, it appears that the teen's parent calls him on the phone to ask about the pizza delivery.

"I'll tell you what," the teen says to the caller. "Your daughter should have said sorry for accusing me of doing a heinous crime. Shoulda have said sorry."

He continues talking to the audience about the police report, revealing that the victims believed he lived in Westfield.

"Think again. My cousin works for Westfield. My uncle is her boss, OK? I get to sit here and play Rankings," he says.

In a clip from the same video, which has been posted on X, he accuses Maria of making fun of conservative speaker Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated by a gunman on Sept. 10.

"Hey, whenever Maria sees the pizza guy come, better think of Charlie Kirk for making fun of his f**king death. Stupid ass clown. Just remember that," the teen says. "She made fun of Charlie Kirk's death on TikTok on a repost. Maybe her mother should monitor her social media activity."

