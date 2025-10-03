🚨Teen driver charged with murder after e-bike crash kills 2 Cranford High students

CRANFORD — The 17-year-old suspected stalker charged with murdering two teen girls with his Jeep was traveling at least 70 mph when he hit them on their e-bike, according to traffic citations issued against him.

Public court records show the teen was cited for traveling at 70 mph on Burnside Avenue, which has a posted speed limit of 25 mph, on Sept. 29.

The Garwood teen, who officials have not publicly named yet because of his age, was charged two days later with the first-degree murders of Isabella Salas and Maria Niotis, best friends who attended Cranford High School.

The suspect — a son of a retired cop and the nephew of the Westfield police chief, who lives in the neihgborhood where the homicide happened — was also ticketed for failure to possess an insurance card, registration or driver's license; leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury; failure to report an accident; failure to show a license or registration during an accident involving death; and making an unsafe lane change.

Jeep after a crash on Burnside Ave in Cranford 10/29/25 Jeep after a crash on Burnside Ave in Cranford. loading...

Mourning the life of Maria Niotis

Following a service for victim Maria Niotis, Fouli Niotis called her daughter her best friend and her sunshine. The Cranford High School senior was planning to turn her love of "all things beautiful" into a career in cosmetology.

"Today, I choose not to speak only of grief. I choose to speak of Maria's light. Her life may have been short, but it was powerful. She loved deeply. She gave generously. She dreamed boldly. And to Maria, my sweet girl, I will miss you every single day for the rest of my life,” Fouli Niotis said.

In a joint statement issued earlier in the day to Fox 5 New York, the families called the suspect a “coward” who planned the violence for months. Neighbors have also said the suspect was stalking her and that police did not do enough to protect her.

"Seventeen years old, great girl," her uncle said Thursday night, according to a translation from Spanish by NBC 4 New York. "She was riding her bike with her best friend. They were riding along and then this guy comes and kills them."

Funeral services for both victims

A Mass for Maria is scheduled for Friday at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Union Townshop.

Services for Isabella will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Dooley Funeral Home in Cranford with burial at 11 a.m. Monday at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield.

Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, the two friends killed by a Jeep in Cranford on Sept. 29, 2025. (via GoFundMe) Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, the two friends killed by a Jeep in Cranford on Sept. 29, 2025. (via GoFundMe) loading...

