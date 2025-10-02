🚨Two Cranford teens, best friends, were struck and killed while riding an e-bike

🚨 A 17-year-old Garwood boy is charged with two counts of first-degree murder

🚨 Families call him a “coward” and claim police ignored prior harassment

CRANFORD — The families of the two teens killed by a Jeep on Monday afternoon called the 17-year-old murder suspect a deranged "coward" who knew exactly what he was doing.

The juvenile from Garwood was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he rammed his Jeep into an e-bike with the two best friends on Burnside Avenue in Cranford.

Loved ones have identified the victims as Isabella Salas and Maria Niotis

Neighbors told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that one of the girls had a restraining order against the driver after he harassed her at school and that he often sat in his vehicle outside her home. Maria Niotis' uncle was blunt about it on his Facebook page, stating that the driver followed her home from school every day. He said police did nothing about it despite being told many times.

Claims of harassment, restraining order, and police inaction

Neighbors have told reporters that the suspect is connected to law enforcement in nearby towns. Westfield police Chief Christopher Battiloro acknowledged that he is related to the boy but is not his father, as some online posts had mistakenly claimed.

In a joint statement to Fox 5 New York, the families of Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas said the 17-year-old suspect is "a coward of a man" who had been plotting an attack on Maria for months.

"He is not insane, he is competent and meditated," the family said in the statement."It is now vital that the truth be shared: this was not an e-bike accident, and it was not a hit-and-run. This was murder in the first degree," they said.

Both families will address reporters on Thursday night.

Services for Maria will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday with a Mass on 10 a.m. Friday, both at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Union Townshop.

Services for Isabella will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Dooley Funeral Home in Cranford with burial at 11 a.m. Monday at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield.

