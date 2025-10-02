💰 Mercer County man admits to stealing $256K in VA benefits over 17 years

A Mercer County man has admitted to cheating the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of more than $256,000 in benefits for years, Acting U.S. Attorney and Special Attorney Alina Habba announced.

The man, Mark Stratton, 67, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty on Sept. 25 before U.S. District Judge Robert Kirsch in Trenton federal court.

VA benefits fraud exposed in Mercer County

According to documents filed in the case, the VA provided disability benefits to Stratton’s father, which passed to Stratton’s mother after his father died.

Those benefits were deposited directly into a joint bank account held by Stratton and his mother. When she died in 2008, the benefits were supposed to stop.

Lawrence man secretly withdrew federal funds for 17 years

However, Stratton did not notify the VA about his mother’s death. Instead, he withdrew the disability benefits payments from the account for personal use for 17 years, totaling $256,027.

Potential 10-year prison sentence in federal theft case

Stratton is charged with theft of public money, which can carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 27, 2026.

