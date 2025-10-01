🚨 Tech accused of sexually assaulting a hospital patient during cardiac test

👩‍⚖️ Asher Younis was fired and faces multiple sexual assault charges

📞 Prosecutors ask the public for tips as Special Victims Unit investigates the incident

HACKENSACK — An electrocardiogram technician at Hackensack University Medical Center has been criminally charged and accused of a patient’s sexual assault on Tuesday.

Asher Younis has been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact.

The 41-year-old Dumont resident is a citizen of Pakistan, according to jail records.

Hackensack technician accused of sexual assault during routine test

On Tuesday, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit was called in by Hackensack police, about the incident that morning.

Younis was working when he sexually assaulted an adult female patient, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Hospital terminates technician, pledges full cooperation

Younis has been fired as the investigation unfolds, a hospital spokesperson said to New Jersey 101.5.

“We are aware of the arrest and are fully cooperating with law enforcement on the investigation. The team member in question has been terminated. Our highest priority is the safety and security of our patients and team members," the hospital spokesperson also said in an email response on Wednesday evening.

What is an electrocardiogram (arcoss GettyStock) What is an electrocardiogram (arcoss GettyStock) loading...

What is an electrocardiogram?

There are several types of electrocardiograms that patients can undergo.

An “echo” is a common test that allows a cardiologist to evaluate how a patient’s heart beats and pumps blood.

It uses ultrasound to take pictures and help assess a heart’s function.

Such tests take about 40 to 60 minutes and “typically don’t involve any discomfort or sedation,” according to Hackensack’s own website.

Younis was being held in jail on Wednesday, pending an appearance in Bergen County Superior Court.

Anyone with potential, additional information on the case can contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tips line at 201-226-5532.

