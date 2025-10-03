🚨Police responded to a Clifton home after reports of an unconscious baby

🚨The 4-month-old girl was rushed to Saint Joseph’s in Paterson but died.

🚨 Authorities are investigating and asking the public for information

CLIFTON — A 4-month-old girl found unconscious inside a home on Wednesday afternoon has died.

Police were called at 3:35 p.m. to a home in the area of Ackerman Avenue and Milosh Street, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. The infant was taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson via ambulance, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities seek public’s help

Valdes did not disclose the circumstances of the girl's death and said an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the girl's death to call the prosecutor's office tipline at 877-370-PCPO.

