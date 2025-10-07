💔 Two Cranford teens were killed in a crash involving a 17-year-old suspect

CRANFORD — A retired police chief is breaking ranks with the blue wall and accusing law enforcement of failing two slain teenage girls whose deaths have shaken New Jersey.

Ryan Greco, who led the Cranford Police Department until his retirement last year, says the 17-year-old suspect accused of running down Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas should have been charged and detained the night of the crash.

The Garwood suspect has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Friends and neighbors also say the suspect stalked and harassed Niotis but police did not do enough.

👮 Family ties and whispers of “special treatment”

The suspect's uncle is Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro, who lives in Cranford and responded to the crash scene on Sept. 29. The suspect's father is a retired police officer who worked in another municipality.

These connections have sparked speculation of a conflict of interest. Greco defended Battiloro’s integrity but stopped short of defending the investigation itself.

“This is a time to demand transparency, accountability, and justice,” Greco said, urging calm but firm pressure from the community.

⚖️ “He should have been charged that night”

In a blistering post shared to a private Facebook group, Greco claimed the Union County Prosecutor’s Office had more than enough evidence — including a fake carjacking report, a prior connection to one victim, and two fatalities — to bring immediate charges.

"But instead, this individual was allowed to return home, potentially destroy evidence and perhaps most disturbingly, record a YouTube video that essentially re-victimized the families."

Greco, who retired as Cranford's police chief in December after 25 years in law enforcement, created a private Facebook group called Cranford TRUTH in July. In a post about the case, Greco described his relationship with Battiloro as "rocky" but has no doubts about his character. He does not believe Battiloro responded to the crash for any other reason except to lend a hand.

"From what I would surmise, he simply heard the call over the radio and, being just a few blocks away, responded to assist, not knowing that his relative was involved. This is not unusual for him. He has often responded to fire scenes in Cranford. I recall joking once that he could handle our fires, and I’d take care of his auto theft issues," Battiloro said.

Greco also believes that prosecutors had enough evidence the night of the crash to charge the teen. Union County Prosecutor William Daniel's office said that the suspect was detained after the crash for questioning but then released. The juvenile was taken into custody on Wednesday when he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

"From my perspective, this suspect should have been charged and detained that night. There was a fabricated carjacking claim, a fatal motor vehicle crash, prior history with one of the victims, and two deceased high school girls. Investigations can continue after charges are filed. Charges can be upgraded later," Greco wrote. "But instead, this individual was allowed to return home, potentially destroy evidence and perhaps most disturbingly, record a YouTube video that essentially re-victimized the families."

Greco told New Jersey 101.5 he has been keeping up with the case and read about the carjacking claim in a social media group whose name he could not recall.

Community demands transparency and justice

Greco said that Cranford police are some of the best in the profession and he is confident in their dedication and commitment to the safety and well-being of the community.

"This is a time of heartbreak and confusion for many, but it is also a time to demand transparency, accountability, and justice, with respect, not rage. I share this not as a criticism of individuals but as someone who has navigated the system," Greco said.

