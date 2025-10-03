The Southern Regional High School community, family and friends are mourning the death of Gabriel Saldana.

The 17-year-old senior at Southern Regional died early Tuesday morning when his vehicle struck a utility pole and flipped over on Route 72 in Stafford Township.

The Tragic death of Southern Regional High School senior

Reports say that Gabriel Saldana was driving a silver 2005 Ford Ranger that struck a utility pole before flipping over and landing upside down.

Saldana was found trapped inside the vehicle. According to police, the teen died at the scene from his injuries.

"The Stafford Township Police Department extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the teenage driver during this painful time," Stafford Township Police said in a news release.

Gabriel Saldana lost his mother, Lauren, to a homicide in January.

Roman Romanovskiy, 41, of South Brunswick, has been charged with her death. Lauren Saldana had a three-week-old baby at the time she died.

Services Scheduled, GoFundMe Established

A memorial service for Gabriel Saldana will take place from 1 to 5 pm on Sunday, Oct. 12th, at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, 573 Mill Creek Road, Manahawkin.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 am on Monday, October 13, at St. Mary of the Pines Church, 100 Bishop Lane, Manahawkin.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help his family with funeral expenses.

In the GoFundMe, Gabriel is remembered as being "full of life, love, and passion."

If you were lucky enough to know Gabe, you’d know his infectious smile and beautiful laugh could light up any room. Gabe was passionate about music. There wasn’t a feeling he couldn’t describe with a quick song. His brain was remarkable. He loved his family and friends with an intensity that I will admire forever. He was infectious. Point, blank, period. I can’t say it better than that.

