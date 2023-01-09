Wow – Mega Millions tops $1 billion

Another weekend passed without a grand prize winner in the Mega Millions Lottery, pushing the jackpot for Tuesday's drawing over $1 billion.

The $1.1 billion top prize now stands as the third largest in Mega Millions' history, and the fifth biggest jackpot in U.S. history.

It also marks the fourth time in four years that the Mega Millions jackpot has gone over a billion dollars.

The numbers drawn Friday were the white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 13.

Friday's drawing did produce a new millionaire in New Jersey. One ticket matched all the white balls, but not the gold Mega Ball.

Mega Millions Lottery

According to the lottery, your chance of winning any prize is 1-in-24. However, your chance of matching all six numbers to take the jackpot is about 1-in-12.6 million.

If you do win, the cash prize is just under $568 million. A change is law allows you to remain anonymous in New Jersey.

The biggest jackpot ever was won in 2018 for $1.537 billion. One winning ticket was sold in South Carolina.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

