Southern-style fried chicken place plans to open 13 spots in NJ

A famous fried chicken franchise based in Colorado since 2018, has plans to expand into New Jersey.

Daddy’s Chicken Shack, a fast-casual restaurant chain, has inked a deal with Esperto Hospitality Group to open 13 restaurants in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

According to a press release, the veteran-owned chain is known for its world-class pressure-cooked fried and grilled chicken. Birds are brined overnight in a secret blend of fresh herbs and spices and cooked fresh to order, it read.

The CEO of Daddy’s Chicken Shack, Dave Liniger Jr., said he’s excited to work with a winning team from Esperto Hospitality Group.

“With their seasonal leadership and unparalleled expertise, we’re confident in the expansion efforts in these new territories. Their stewardship ensures the continuation of Daddy’s legacy of operational excellence, culinary mastery, and unforgettable dining experiences as we spread our wings into the vibrant communities of New Jersey,” Liniger said.

Two customer favorites at Daddy’s Chicken Shack are the Chicken and Waffles (a funnel-cake style waffle served with a choice of pressure-cooked fried or perfectly grilled chicken, and maple syrup), and the Classic Nashville Hot Chicken (with five heat levels to choose from, this bestseller is served with sweet, creamy slaw, house-made pickles, and remoulade sauce on a pillowy soft brioche bun).

The Spicy Daddy is pressure-cooked or perfectly grilled chicken, sambal, Napa slaw, ginger mayo, and cilantro, served on a brioche bun. The Spicy Daddy gets coated with a secret blend right after it comes out of the fryer. The chicken is brined overnight in buttermilk and herbs, and double-dredged, so it’s juicy.

The Lil Daddy Flight consists of three chick-sized versions of the classic Big Daddy, Spicy Daddy, All American Daddy, or Nashville Daddy sandwiches in slider form. You can mix and match all three, if you’d like.

It’s not clear yet where in Monmouth and Ocean counties, the baker’s dozen of Daddy’s Chicken Shacks will be built.

The company, which has restaurants in Texas, Colorado, Arizona, California, and Florida, has plans to open eateries in other locations by year’s end including Atlanta, Austin, Colorado Springs, Daytona Beach, Denver, Detroit, Fort Worth, Highlands Ranch, Houston, Los Angeles, Orlando, Redmond, Sacramento, Scottsdale, and Tampa.

