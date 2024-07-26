NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/26

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the North

10 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)

9 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 77°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 73° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:48am - 8:17pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 6:22a High

Fri 12:44p Low

Fri 6:56p High

Sat 1:01a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:46a High

Fri 12:18p Low

Fri 6:20p High

Sat 12:35a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:58a High

Fri 12:32p Low

Fri 6:32p High

Sat 12:49a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:50a High

Fri 12:14p Low

Fri 6:24p High

Sat 12:31a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 10:27a High

Fri 4:24p Low

Fri 11:01p High

Sat 4:41a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:28a High

Fri 12:33p Low

Fri 6:58p High

Sat 12:51a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 10:01a High

Fri 3:31p Low

Fri 10:35p High

Sat 3:48a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 7:04a High

Fri 1:30p Low

Fri 7:32p High

Sat 1:44a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:00a High

Fri 12:16p Low

Fri 6:29p High

Sat 12:34a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 6:26a High

Fri 12:47p Low

Fri 6:53p High

Sat 1:05a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:05a High

Fri 12:22p Low

Fri 6:33p High

Sat 12:38a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 6:59a High

Fri 1:22p Low

Fri 7:27p High

Sat 1:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 2 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

