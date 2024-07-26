NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/26
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the North
10 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 77°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:48am - 8:17pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 6:22a
|High
Fri 12:44p
|Low
Fri 6:56p
|High
Sat 1:01a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:46a
|High
Fri 12:18p
|Low
Fri 6:20p
|High
Sat 12:35a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:58a
|High
Fri 12:32p
|Low
Fri 6:32p
|High
Sat 12:49a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:50a
|High
Fri 12:14p
|Low
Fri 6:24p
|High
Sat 12:31a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 10:27a
|High
Fri 4:24p
|Low
Fri 11:01p
|High
Sat 4:41a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:28a
|High
Fri 12:33p
|Low
Fri 6:58p
|High
Sat 12:51a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 10:01a
|High
Fri 3:31p
|Low
Fri 10:35p
|High
Sat 3:48a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 7:04a
|High
Fri 1:30p
|Low
Fri 7:32p
|High
Sat 1:44a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:00a
|High
Fri 12:16p
|Low
Fri 6:29p
|High
Sat 12:34a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 6:26a
|High
Fri 12:47p
|Low
Fri 6:53p
|High
Sat 1:05a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:05a
|High
Fri 12:22p
|Low
Fri 6:33p
|High
Sat 12:38a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 6:59a
|High
Fri 1:22p
|Low
Fri 7:27p
|High
Sat 1:44a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds.
SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 2 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach
Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray
Sharks you'll find at the Jersey Shore
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia
10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans
Gallery Credit: Jimmy G