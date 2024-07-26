NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/26

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/26

Avon by the Sea (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the North
10 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 77°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature73° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:48am - 8:17pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 6:22a		High
Fri 12:44p		Low
Fri 6:56p		High
Sat 1:01a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:46a		High
Fri 12:18p		Low
Fri 6:20p		High
Sat 12:35a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:58a		High
Fri 12:32p		Low
Fri 6:32p		High
Sat 12:49a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:50a		High
Fri 12:14p		Low
Fri 6:24p		High
Sat 12:31a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 10:27a		High
Fri 4:24p		Low
Fri 11:01p		High
Sat 4:41a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:28a		High
Fri 12:33p		Low
Fri 6:58p		High
Sat 12:51a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 10:01a		High
Fri 3:31p		Low
Fri 10:35p		High
Sat 3:48a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 7:04a		High
Fri 1:30p		Low
Fri 7:32p		High
Sat 1:44a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:00a		High
Fri 12:16p		Low
Fri 6:29p		High
Sat 12:34a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 6:26a		High
Fri 12:47p		Low
Fri 6:53p		High
Sat 1:05a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:05a		High
Fri 12:22p		Low
Fri 6:33p		High
Sat 12:38a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 6:59a		High
Fri 1:22p		Low
Fri 7:27p		High
Sat 1:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 2 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach

You ever see this before? WHAT IS IT?!

Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray

Sharks you'll find at the Jersey Shore

Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans

Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM