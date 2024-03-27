Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

New Jersey Lottery New Jersey Lottery loading...

The ticket that won the estimated $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot ($537.5 million cash) in Tuesday’s drawing was sold in New Jersey, according to the game’s website.

It is the fifth largest jackpot in the game’s history.

It is also the state’s first Mega Millions jackpot winner since 2018 when Richard Wahl of Vernon won a jackpot worth $533 million.

The winning numbers drawn were white balls 7, 11, 22, 29 and 38, plus the gold Mega Ball 4.

Canva Canva loading...

New Jersey's gas tax will increase for five years straight and electric vehicle owners will have to put out a yearly fee in order to keep the state's pot of money for transportation projects afloat.

A law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday is meant to provide billions of dollars for New Jersey's Transportation Trust Fund, which was set to expire a few months from now.

Assault at Patel Brothers food market in Edison 3/15/24, third suspect Assault at Patel Brothers food market in Edison 3/15/24, third suspect (Edison police) loading...

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey thinks the call by some New Jersey mayors to toughen juvenile crime penalties is wrong.

Democratic Edison Mayor Sam Joshi and Marlboro Mayor Jon Hornik, also a Democrat, have said that juveniles should be charged as adults when they are involved with car thefts and home burglaries.

Hornik said there are no consequences for teens who commit a crime, according to News 12 coverage of a press briefing Monday.

Bergen County loading...

HACKENSACK — A 76-year-old public school custodian has been accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

Phillip Porter, of Hackensack, was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police respond to shooting outside West Side High School in Newark 3/26/24 (RLS Metro Breaking News) Police respond to shooting outside West Side High School in Newark 3/26/24 loading...

NEWARK — Two teens were shot outside a high school at the end of the academic day.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said shots were fired as students were exiting West Side High School on South Orange Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Two teens aged 15 and 17 were taken to University Hospital.

Solar eclipse mania! What NJ sungazers need to know for April 8, 2024 Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

20 of the best small towns in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Get Your NJ 101.5 Merch Gallery Credit: Nicole Todd

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.