McDonald’s food poisoning: is NJ at risk? — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

LAKEWOOD — Following a trial that lasted nearly a month, a Toms River man has been found guilty of two counts of murder.

Tyshaun Drummond, 42, killed two men in the early morning hours of December 19, 2021, in Lakewood, a jury has ruled.

At approximately 7:20 a.m. on Dec. 19, officers responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex on River Avenue.

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (AP) — Offshore wind energy projects in New York, New Jersey and Maryland are moving forward, as federal regulators examine the proposals and opponents escalate their legal challenges to the work.

A large offshore wind farm is being proposed in the waters off New York as federal agencies are pressing ahead with reviews of seven other ocean sites.

Community Offshore Wind, a partnership between Essen, Germany-based RWE and New York-based National Grid, on Friday proposed a wind farm that would generate 2.8 gigawatts of electricity, or enough to power 1 million homes.

READINGTON — Two politicians have been accused of illegally recording conversations of two elected officials just a month after a tense Republican primary election.

Jacqueline Hindle lost in June's GOP primary for Township Committee. She had run alongside Ben Smith, former mayor and spouse of Christina Albrecht.

Albrecht and Smith lost by a roughly 500 vote margin in the primary to incumbents Mueller and Juergen Huelsebusch, who were endorsed by the municipal GOP organization.

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — A man who was in a backyard with a gun when firefighters responded to a 911 call Saturday afternoon was killed during a shooting with police.

Smoke was reported coming from the home on Woodland Avenue in the Browns Mills section around 3:20 p.m., according to the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability. Police positioned themselves behind the house after learning that Marvin Taylor, 57, was armed and ordered him to drop his weapon.

Federal officials say E. coli food poisoning linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers has sickened at least 49 people in 10 states. That includes one person who died and 10 who were hospitalized.

It also includes a child hospitalized with severe kidney complications.

The specific ingredient tied to the outbreak has not been identified, but investigators are focused on onions and beef.

