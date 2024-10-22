LAKEWOOD — Following a trial that lasted nearly a month, a Toms River man has been found guilty of two counts of murder.

Tyshaun Drummond, 42, killed two men in the early morning hours of December 19, 2021, in Lakewood, a jury has ruled.

At approximately 7:20 a.m. on Dec. 19, officers responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex on River Avenue.

With a description from police dispatch of who allegedly fired the shots, officers located Drummond in front of the apartment complex. He refused to comply with officers' orders, and was then tasered and arrested, according to officials.

Inside the apartment building, officers discovered the dead bodies of Nicholas Hardy, 36, of Toms River, and Sergio Chavez-Perez, 32, of Lakewood. According to police, both men were shot in the head.

SEE ALSO: NJ falls short on a list of the safest states

A subsequent investigation identified Drummond as the person responsible for the victims' deaths, the prosecutor's office said. He's been lodged in Ocean County Jail since his release from a local hospital a couple days after the murders.

“It has taken nearly three years, but justice has finally been served in this case,” said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. “We hope this jury verdict affords the loved ones of these victims some semblance of closure."

Drummond was also found guilty of burglary and weapons offenses.

Drummond's sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13. He faces life in prison.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott