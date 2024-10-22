NJ man killed in police gunfight after smoke reported at house

✅ A 911 call reported smoke coming from a home in Pemberton Township

✅ Marvin Taylor was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire

✅ A motive for the shooting was not disclosed

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — A man who was in a backyard with a gun when firefighters responded to a 911 call Saturday afternoon was killed during a shooting with police.

Smoke was reported coming from the home on Woodland Avenue in the Browns Mills section around 3:20 p.m., according to the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability. Police positioned themselves behind the house after learning that Marvin Taylor, 57, was armed and ordered him to drop his weapon.

Taylor exchanged gunfire with Officer Kyle McQueen, who fatally wounded Taylor.

Taylor was pronounced dead at 5:35 a.m. at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

Police recovered a weapon near Taylor.

Unanswered questions

The Attorney General's Office did not disclose a motive for the shooting, how many shots were fired or if anyone else was present on the property. No police or bystanders were injured during the incident.

It was not clear if there was an actual fire on the property.

The Attorney General's Office is required by law to investigate a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the deceased is in custody.

