Wildfires continue to burn at both ends of New Jersey

Two wildfires continue to burn at opposite ends of the state as dry, summerlike conditions continue creating dangerous conditions and strict fire restrictions to be put in place by the state.

In South Jersey, firefighters at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst are working to contain a wildfire that has burned for three days on its range. Crews are using back burning strategies to prevent spread of the fire. The smoke is limiting visibility in some areas, according to the base.

Fire restriction in effect in NJ 10/21/24

Dry brush and low humidity are causing a smokey smell in the surrounding areas in Burlington and Ocean County, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

"Given the lack of wind right now, smoke from wildfires can't travel very far or very fast. So it just gets 'stuck,' lingering near the ground. Those especially sensitive to smoke or fine particulates may want to stay inside if the smoky smell becomes overwhelming," Zarrow said.

On Tuesday morning, the Joint Base did not disclose how many acres had burned and what percentage of the fire had been contained.

Microwave wildfire in Roxbury Township 10/20/24

Fire restrictions in place by DEP

In North Jersey, the Microwave wildfire along Jacobs Road in Rockaway Township has burned 77 acres and is 85% contained as of 8 p.m. Monday, according to the NJ Forest Fire Service.

Three structures are still threatened and Jacobs Road is closed.

The state DEP has implemented its strictest Stage 3 fire restrictions, which ban all fires in wooded areas statewide. Charcoal fires, including barbeques, are also prohibited.

The exception is fires in an elevated stove using propane, propane, natural gas, gas, or electricity

The DEP issued a drought watch on Thursday for the entire state for the first time since 2022. The main point of the declaration is to increase public awareness of the state's less-than-ideal water supply, and to encourage the public to practice voluntary water conservation measures.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows about 60% of New Jersey is at least at the "moderate drought" stage. Twelve percent of the state is at level D2 (severe drought). That encompasses portions of six counties, including big pieces of Atlantic, Burlington, and Ocean counties.

Previous reporting by Dino Flammia was used in this report

