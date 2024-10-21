🔥Firefighters went to a house in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township

🔥Shots were fired as firefighters went to work

🔥A man was fatally shot by police

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — A call reporting smoke conditions at a house turned into a shooting investigation in a quiet neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a home on Woodland Avenue in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township around 4 p.m. Pemberton Township police told 6 ABC Action News shots were fired on the property as firefighters and police arrived.

A man was fatally shot by police, according to the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability. A firearm was found near the male.

Shelter in place

The circumstances of the shooting and the man's identity were not disclosed. Video shows four police officers carrying rifles entering a house.

Residents told Fox Philadelphia they were alerted about an active shooter and told to shelter in place for about 40 minutes.

The Attorney General's Office is required by law to investigate a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the deceased is in custody.

