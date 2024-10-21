It is NJ’s 22nd dry day in a row, as temperatures aim for 80°

The Bottom Line

It is astonishing how quiet our atmosphere is right now. A massive dome of high pressure envelopes the eastern half of the United States right now. That will keep our weather dry, clear, and warm for the foreseeable future.

As much as you may love this taste of late-summer weather, drought and wildfire concerns continue.

According to my calculations, Monday will essentially be New Jersey's 22nd consecutive rain-free day. And that streak will likely make it to 30 days. Or even 35. Or more. There is no substantial rain in the forecast for the next week, at least.

Beyond the warmth, our big weather story will be a cold front and associated cooldown on Thursday. Another blustery cooldown will likely knock temperatures below-normal (temporarily) this weekend.

Monday

Did you like this weekend? Let's do it again.

It is rather difficult to dress appropriately for this kind of weather, given the wide diurnal range. (That is, the difference between the morning low and afternoon high temperature.)

It is chilly Monday morning, with temperatures mainly in the 40s. So you may want a jacket to start the day — but you will not need it for long.

Highs will reach about 80 degrees in the afternoon. With sunny skies, dry air, and dry weather all around.

Monday night does not look as cold as the past few nights. Lows are forecast to dip into the 50s for most. (40s to the northwest.)

Tuesday

Copy and paste. Same story, different day.

Sunny, dry, and unseasonably warm. Highs will once again reach for about 80 degrees. That is 15 degrees above normal for late October.

Wednesday

One more warm, mostly sunny day. Wednesday will turn slightly cooler and breezier. High temperatures will hit the mid 70s — still quite pleasant.

You may see some clouds build late-day Wednesday. But the dry weather will continue.

Thursday

Thursday is a day of change, as a cold front arrives in the morning.

Expect clouds and maybe a sprinkle Thursday morning. We're talking about a trace of total rainfall, if that. Barely enough to moisten your windshield.

Skies should flip right back to sunshine by Thursday afternoon. But we will enter a much cooler air mass. A brisk northwesterly wind will blow throughout the day. And high temperatures will only reach the lower 60s — much for typical of late October.

Friday & Beyond

Seasonable weather will continue through Friday and Saturday, with bright skies, morning frost possibilities, and afternoon highs in the 60s.

Another cooldown is set to arrive late Saturday into Sunday. Again with a burst of wind, and maybe an isolated shower.

That front would knock back temperatures into the 50s on Sunday. I don't think that will be a sustained cooldown — meaning we will warm right back up again by Halloween next week.

According to the latest forecast models, our next chance of substantial rain will not come until the first full week of November, at the earliest.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey.