Woman charged in confrontation with NJ high school football player

WALL — A woman confronted a high school football player on the field after a Friday night game, according to police.

After Wall High School's 24-14 win over Howell, Kelly Davis, 53, came onto the field during the post-game activities and was “aggressive and disruptive” toward a 17-year-old Howell player, according to Wall police. Officers and school staff calmed the situation and escorted Kelly off the property, they said.

Kelly was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment on Saturday. Police did not disclose if Davis had a connection to the player or either team.

"The Wall Township Police Department is committed to maintaining a safe and respectful atmosphere at school events and will continue to address any behavior that disrupts this environment," the department said in a statement.

Recovering from past problems

With a record of 6-1, the Crimson Knights are having their best season since 2021 when the team was 10-1. The season ended early after allegations of hazing in the lockerroom, which led to the suspension of seven students.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office filed juvenile criminal complaints against an unspecified number of students charging them with hazing, attempted criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, false imprisonment, and harassment. The students were not identified specifically as football players.

The Howell Rebels have a 3-4 record this season.

