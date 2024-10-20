Two girls killed in Newark, NJ fire at birthday party
🔴 Two "little girls" killed in fire, officials confirm
🔴 Reports say they were at a birthday party
🔴 NJ Red Cross is assisting 7 families
NEWARK — Two young girls are dead after a horrible fire in this city's South Ward last night, according to officials.
The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the fatal fire that killed two victims, according to Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly. There was no word on what started the blaze.
"Two little girls were killed in the fire," said ECPO spokesperson Carmen Martin.
The fire broke out just before midnight at a home on Eckert Avenue, RLS Metro Breaking News reported.
ALSO SEE: NJ detective, shot dead by criminals in her home, was trailblazer
RLS and ABC7 Eyewitness News reported that a birthday party was being held at the home on Saturday night.
It's unclear how many people were injured in the fire. At least one person was seen on video being carried out on a stretcher.
One fire victim said to ABC7 that he left before the fire to get away from the noise. The man said he lost everything in the fire.
The New Jersey Red Cross said on X that it is helping 15 people from seven families with temporary lodging, food, and clothing.
"Our thoughts are with the families affected by the fire on Eckert Ave in #Newark," the non-profit said.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
NJ's wealthiest ZIP codes in 2024
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia
How to prepare for winter in NJ: 11 essential gear tips
Gallery Credit: Judi Franco/New Jersey 101.5