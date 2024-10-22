BRICK — Police have footage of dirt bikes being driven "recklessly" at a sports complex, but they don't know who's doing the riding.

The Brick Township Police Department has posted video on Facebook, seeking additional information from the public.

One video shows a biker popping a wheelie on a soccer field at Drum Point Sports Complex. Another video shows riders biking right along a kids' soccer practice.

"This dangerous behavior not only poses a risk to those involved but also compromises the safety of our community members enjoying the area," police said.

Anyone who has information about this incident or witnesses reckless dirt bike riding elsewhere can contact the police department at 732-262-1100.

"Your tips can make a significant difference in helping us address the issue," police said.

