Major NJ Lottery change that really won’t matter to you

Won't matter in the long run, that is. Get ready to dig deeper if you want to win big. Beginning April 2025, the cost to play Mega Millions is going to go up by $3. Meaning, that instead of paying $2 for one play, you'll soon be paying $5 for that same ticket.

If you'd like to read more about the increase and what's changing about the game, you'll be able to find that here. Yes, the price is going up, and more likely than not, you're probably pretty upset about it right now.

Especially here in New Jersey, where everything is already ridiculously expensive. So the complaining on social media is valid, as nobody likes it when the price of anything goes up. And in particular, when the price more than doubles in an instant.

But what we're failing to realize now here in New Jersey is this. When the price hike for Mega Millions finally takes effect, we're not going to care.

Sure, you can argue that point now, but trust me, we're going to accept it like we do any other price increase in this state. Now does that mean we have to like it? Of course not. We didn't like the hike in the gas tax either, but we certainly got used to it.

The difference here though is choice. When it comes to fuelling up, there's no way around it. If we want to power our vehicles to get from point A to point B, we have to spend no matter the price. Period.

But when it comes to playing the lottery, that's a choice, not a chore. And, knowing those of us in New Jersey, we're going to still spend on that ticket for a chance to be incredibly wealthy.

We still don't know yet what the refreshed game will look like, but it has been announced that there will be more frequent winners with greater prizes. And, knowing my home state, I'm certain that these changes will attract most of you who are outraged by the announced price increase.

You're still going to play because it will be like a different game. In fact, based on what we know now, it will become the premier lottery game to play with Power Ball right behind it (which as of now, will not be seeing a price increase).

Another bold prediction? New Jersey may end up with even more winners as a result of this change. Why? I truly believe the price increase will be easier for us to accept over many other states, which (hopefully) will lead to you having better odds of striking a win without having to share it with someone from another state.

So yes, if you play the Mega Millions regularly this might irritate you a bit. But at the end of the day, you're still going to play. And no, you can't use things like the gas tax to compare. It's your choice to play, and most of you still will.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.