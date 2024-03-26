NJ school custodian accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old
🔴 NJ school custodian arrested
🔴 Man charged with sex assault of child
🔴 Custodian put on leave, school officials say
HACKENSACK — A 76-year-old public school custodian has been accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.
Phillip Porter, of Hackensack, was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by contact and endangering the welfare of a child.
Hackensack Schools Superintendent Thomas McBryde Jr. said in an open letter to the school community that the custodial crew member had been placed on administrative leave.
“Should the charges against the employee be substantiated, the district will move forth swiftly with termination from all employment,” McBryde said.
“The District continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.”
SEE ALSO: NJ school band director faces new sex assault charges
Sex assault of juvenile 'in the past'
Hackensack police contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit on Saturday regarding sexual assault of a juvenile that happened "in the past."
There were no further details publicly shared about specifically when the alleged activity took place or whether it involved a current student.
The victim was identified as a 9-year-old girl in the criminal complaint filed in Porter's arrest.
Hackensack has four elementary schools as well as an early childhood developmental center.
Porter worked at Fanny Meyer Hillers School, which serves students in kindergarten through 4th grade, the Daily Voice reported, citing a Hackensack Board of Education agenda from last May.
NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past three years
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Top 30 schools in NJ with the biggest bullying problem
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt