Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

KEARNY — The owner of a New Jersey check casher business has admitted to a nine-figure scheme.

Ali Hassanein, 68, pleaded guilty to two felony financial charges in U.S. District Court in Camden on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Hassanein owned a New Jersey-based check casher and money services business called Galaxia International Inc., federal prosecutors said.

A 52-year-old Ocean County man has been convicted of the kidnapping, rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl whose body was found in Sayreville more than 20 years ago.

Bruce A. Cymanski, of Barnegat, was found guilty by a Middlesex County Jury for the 1999 murder of Nancy Noga, a Sayreville resident.

The high school senior was reported missing after she did not return home from work on Jan. 7, 1999.

BRIDGETON — An investigation continues into the slaying of a veteran Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office sergeant during a home invasion.

Officials said Monica Mosley, 51, was found dead at her home on Buckshutem Road around 10:30 p.m. late Tuesday night after police were notified about multiple people kicking in the front door. Mosley was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.

October 2024 could go down as the driest month ever for the Garden State.

Some areas of New Jersey have not yet seen a drop of rain this month, and outlooks don't call for wet conditions any time soon.

In response to persistently below-average precipitation, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection issued a drought watch for the entire state on Thursday, the first since a watch that lasted from August to December of 2022.

EDISON TOWNSHIP — Police say a man used a tree branch to break the windshield of a car and take jewelry from a young woman with her mother Wednesday afternoon.

Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said the women were in the back of an office building located at 85 Lincoln Highway around 5:15 p.m. when the man approached them. After breaking the windshield, he pulled the daughter, 20, out of the car. Bryan said he then showed a knife and took her bracelets and necklace.

