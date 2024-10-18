Suspect sought in terrifying robbery — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:
⬛ NJ man admits to sprawling $325M check casher scheme
KEARNY — The owner of a New Jersey check casher business has admitted to a nine-figure scheme.
Ali Hassanein, 68, pleaded guilty to two felony financial charges in U.S. District Court in Camden on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Hassanein owned a New Jersey-based check casher and money services business called Galaxia International Inc., federal prosecutors said.
⬛ NJ teen’s rapist and murderer convicted, over 20 years later
A 52-year-old Ocean County man has been convicted of the kidnapping, rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl whose body was found in Sayreville more than 20 years ago.
Bruce A. Cymanski, of Barnegat, was found guilty by a Middlesex County Jury for the 1999 murder of Nancy Noga, a Sayreville resident.
The high school senior was reported missing after she did not return home from work on Jan. 7, 1999.
⬛ Investigation ongoing into death of prosecutor's office sergeant
BRIDGETON — An investigation continues into the slaying of a veteran Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office sergeant during a home invasion.
Officials said Monica Mosley, 51, was found dead at her home on Buckshutem Road around 10:30 p.m. late Tuesday night after police were notified about multiple people kicking in the front door. Mosley was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.
⬛ Drought watch in October: No rain in sight for New Jersey
October 2024 could go down as the driest month ever for the Garden State.
Some areas of New Jersey have not yet seen a drop of rain this month, and outlooks don't call for wet conditions any time soon.
In response to persistently below-average precipitation, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection issued a drought watch for the entire state on Thursday, the first since a watch that lasted from August to December of 2022.
⬛ Police: Man uses tree branch to rob young woman in Edison, NJ
EDISON TOWNSHIP — Police say a man used a tree branch to break the windshield of a car and take jewelry from a young woman with her mother Wednesday afternoon.
Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said the women were in the back of an office building located at 85 Lincoln Highway around 5:15 p.m. when the man approached them. After breaking the windshield, he pulled the daughter, 20, out of the car. Bryan said he then showed a knife and took her bracelets and necklace.
