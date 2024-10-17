NJ teen’s rapist, murderer convicted, over 20 years later

⭕ NJ man convicted of teen’s rape, murder

⭕ After years as cold case, arrest made in 2021

⭕ 17-year-old victim found along NJ road

A 52-year-old Ocean County man has been convicted of the kidnapping, rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl, whose body was found in Sayreville more than 20 years ago.

Bruce A. Cymanski, of Barnegat, was found guilty by a Middlesex County Jury for the 1999 murder of Nancy Noga, a Sayreville resident.

The high school senior was reported missing after she did not return home from work on Jan. 7, 1999.

Five days later, Noga’s body was found in a wooded area, behind a strip mall on Ernston Road.

Ernston Rd, Sayreville (Google Maps)

An autopsy later found that the teen’s cause of death was blunt force trauma.

For more than two decades, the case remained open and active — until Cymanski’s arrest in 2021.

A three-week long trial began on Oct. 1, after which jurors convicted Cymanski of first-degree counts of murder, felony murder, aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping, as well as third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Nancy Noga's killer is convicted, over 20 years after murder (Sayreville PD)

As the verdict was returned, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone thanked the law enforcement officers, both active and retired, from the Sayreville Police Department, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, the State Police Office of Forensic Sciences, and the Barnegat Police Department for their unrelenting commitment to the case.

Cymanski would face 30 years to life in prison, when sentenced on Jan. 6, 2025.

