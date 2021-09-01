SAYREVILLE — An indictment returned by a grand jury Tuesday led to the arrest of a Barnegat man who is now charged with killing a 17-year-old high school senior decades ago, in one of New Jersey's most notorious cold cases.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said Bruce A. Cymanski, 49, was arrested near his home following a brief foot pursuit involving members of that office as well as the Barnegat and Sayreville police departments.

It was in Sayreville, on Jan. 7, 1999, that Nancy Noga was reported missing after failing to return home from work. Her body was found five days later in a wooded area behind a shopping plaza, an autopsy revealing she had succumbed to blunt force trauma.

The investigation has remained active and open ever since, and prosecutors on Tuesday credited genetic genealogy research with playing a part in identifying Cymanski, who is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping, and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Cymanski is being detained at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a court appearance.

Authorities said the investigation is still ongoing, and to call 732-745-3702 or 732-525-5406 with more information.

