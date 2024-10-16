Where’s my money? Check the status of ANCHOR rebates — NJ Top news

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

Canva Canva loading...

Sales of electric vehicles have skyrocketed over the past few years in the Garden State.

The question is, will that momentum slow down in the face of recent changes that would have consumers paying more at the dealership?

Right now is still considered by industry observers as an ideal time to purchase an electric vehicle in New Jersey, thanks to a few incentives that have stuck around. The financial pull, however, isn't as great as it used to be.

FILE - Defense attorney Nathaniel Barone, left, and Hadi Matar, 24, right, listen during an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, NY., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Matar, who severely injured author Salman Rushdie in a frenzied knife attack in western New York faces a new charge that he supported a terrorist group. An indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court in Buffalo on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, charges Matar with providing material support to Hezbollah, a militant group based in Lebanon and backed by Iran. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File) FILE - Defense attorney Nathaniel Barone, left, and Hadi Matar, 24, right, listen during an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, NY., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File) loading...

Homegrown violent extremists, some of whom are New Jersey residents, remain a significant threat to national security, according to a new federal report.

The 13-page terror threat report was released earlier this month by the Committee on Homeland Security in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The report highlights more than 50 recent jihadist cases that span across 29 states. It points to designated terror organizations including the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Hezbollah (or Hizballah), which operates in Lebanon, as persistent threats.

Walgreens AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh loading...

With the reporting of poor numbers over the last three months, Walgreens has expanded plans to close locations over the next few years, including hundreds in the near future.

The pharmacy chain on Tuesday announced that it will close 1,200 stores by the end of 2026. That includes the 300 anticipated closures that were predicted in June.

Illinois-based Walgreens believes the cost-cutting move will put the company in a healthier position as it adjusts to shifts in consumer behavior.

2 rounds of debt wiped out (New Jersey Office of the Governor via Youtube) 2 rounds of debt wiped out (New Jersey Office of the Governor via Youtube) loading...

TRENTON – About 77,000 New Jersey individuals and families will have some or all of their medical debt eliminated, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Tuesday, in a second-round of a partnership launched in August.

Along with the non-profit Undue Medical Debt, the state used about $900,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds to buy up a total of $120 million in past-due medical debt in New Jersey.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

New Jersey has begun processing ANCHOR rebate payments for 2024.

In many cases, if you qualified for the ANCHOR rebate in the past, the state automatically filed a new application for you and you need to do nothing to claim the benefit.

However, issues can arise that could impact your filing status and delivery or deposit of your payment.

Here's the answers to the most asked questions and look at the reasons you may not have gotten your money.

New Jersey's Halloween decorations 2024 (so far) Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

This is one of the most celebrity visited restaurants in NJ Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Sayen House and Gardens is great for a day-trip Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.