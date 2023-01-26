❓ Questions and answers about the NJ ANCHOR property tax rebate

🏠 The benefit has been expanded to both homeowners and renters

🔴 The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28

You have questions, we get you the answers.

New Jersey: Asked & Answered is your chance to get the answers to some of New Jersey's most vexing questions.

We have been receiving a lot of questions about the new ANCHOR property tax rebate program. Below are the answers to the questions you are asking.

What is ANCHOR?

ANCHOR stands for Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters. It replaces the Homestead Benefit program and expands the amount of property tax relief eligible homeowners and renters can receive. It also expands the income limits to qualify.

How do I apply for an ANCHOR rebate?

The state sent mailers to homeowners in September 2022. It included instructions and forms to file by mail, or online. No additional mailings are planned. If you do not apply before the deadline, no benefits will be paid.

Who is eligible for the ANCHOR rebate?

Eligibility was expanded beyond the old Homestead Rebate program

⚫ Homeowners with income of $150,000 or less will receive $1,500

⚫ Homeowners with income of more than $150,000 and up to $250,000 will receive $1,000

⚫ Renters with income of $150,000 or less will receive $450

Hasn't the deadline to apply for ANCHOR rebate already passed?

The original deadline to apply has passed, but Gov. Phil Murphy has extended the deadline to Feb. 28, 2023

I lost my ANCHOR rebate application with PIN number. What can I do?

You will need to go online and request your PIN. However, in order to complete the form, you will need to upload a copy of your New Jersey license or government-issued photo ID. If you do not upload a copy of a valid photo ID, the form will not be accepted and you will not get your PIN.

You can access the form HERE.

The ANCHOR rebate application asks for my gross income. What's that? Where can I find it?

You can find your gross income on line 29 of your 2019 NJ-1040 tax return. If you were not required to file a 2019 New Jersey Income Tax return, report zero as your gross income.

If you do not have a copy of your 2019 NJ-1040 tax return, you will have to complete the "Gross Income Request Form."

Please note, you will have to upload your New Jersey license or government-issued photo ID. If you do not upload a copy of a valid photo ID, the form will not be accepted and you will not get your information.

You can access the form HERE.

How are ANCHOR rebate benefits paid?

Unlike the Homestead rebate, which was applied as a credit to your tax bill, the ANCHOR benefits are paid directly to the homeowner or renter. ANCHOR benefits will be paid through direct deposit or with a paper check.

When will I get the ANCHOR rebate money?

The state has offered no specific dates but says the money will go out in late spring of 2023. When you file has no bearing on when you will be paid.

Can all ANCHOR rebate applications be filed online?

No. There are some instances where you will need to file a paper application.

For example:

⚫ You shared ownership of your main home with someone who was not your spouse/civil union partner and your percentage of ownership is not preprinted on your worksheet.

⚫ Your main home was a unit in a multi-unit property that you owned.

⚫ You received an ANCHOR information mailer for the correct property, but the name on the mailer is not yours or needs to be changed due to marriage, death, etc.

⚫ You are a widow(er)/surviving civil union partner and your deed lists both your name and the name of your deceased spouse.

⚫ You are an executor filing on behalf of a deceased homeowner.

⚫ You occupied a newly constructed home on October 1 for which you did not receive an ANCHOR mailer with an Identification Number and PIN.

⚫ You are considered a homeowner for purposes of applying for the ANCHOR benefit, but you were not the actual owner of record on October 1.

⚫ You and your spouse/civil union partner maintained the same main home and require separate ANCHOR benefit payments.

⚫ You are filing for a property held in trust. (You are considered an eligible owner of a property owned by a trust if you are a beneficiary, or the deed or trust agreement explicitly states that you have a life estate in the property.)

Most homeowners filing paper applications will need to include supporting documentation to verify eligibility.

This is so confusing. Is there someone I can talk to?

Yes, but good luck.

There is a hotline number to call: 1-888-238-1233, but many New Jersey 101.5 listeners say they have had to wait an hour or more to get through.

With the deadline a month away, the call volume is expected to get worse.

Melinda Caliendo, a spokeswoman for the New Jersey Department of the Treasury, told New Jersey 101.5 “we are aware that some taxpayers have been unable to speak with a representative from the ANCHOR hotline, and we recognize and understand their frustration.”

Caliendo says they are hiring and training more workers to deal with the massive call volume.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

