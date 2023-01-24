💵 The ANCHOR tax relief hotline is jammed

It’s obviously good news for New Jersey homeowners and renters.

The deadline to apply for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters tax relief program, known as ANCHOR, has been extended until Feb. 28.

But ever since Gov. Phil Murphy announced the deadline was pushed back till the end of February, the ANCHOR hotline, 1-888-238-1233 has been jammed, with some callers waiting an hour or more to get through.

They recognize your frustration

Melinda Caliendo, a spokeswoman for the New Jersey Department of the Treasury, said “we are aware that some taxpayers have been unable to speak with a representative from the ANCHOR hotline, and we recognize and understand their frustration.”

“The ANCHOR property tax relief program expanded eligibility to many more New Jerseyans, including renters for the first time in a generation, and the response has been tremendous.”

She said that in addition to the hotline, “we have also tried to reduce the need to call the ANCHOR hotline by expanding secure email and fax options for getting gross income and ID/PIN information (for the application) as well as answering many of the most common questions in detailed FAQs on ANCHOR.nj.gov."

More staff being trained, hotline hours extended

Caliendo said the Division of Taxation is training additional staff to handle calls, and the hotline hours have been extended to 8 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Homeowners with income of $150,000 or less will receive $1,500. Homeowners with income of more than $150,000 and up to $250,000 will receive $1,000. Renters with income of $150,000 or less will receive $450.

