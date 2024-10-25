Another terrifying home invasion — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

Teen admits hit and run death at Wawa Old Bridge (Google Maps MCPO) Teen admits hit and run death at Wawa Old Bridge (Google Maps MCPO) loading...

OLD BRIDGE — An 18-year-old driver has been sentenced following a deadly hit-and-run of a Wawa employee within the gas station parking lot last winter.

Bryce Lomas, of the Parlin section of town, received a 10-year aggregate prison term on Oct. 17, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced Thursday.

Andrew Padulano, of Old Bridge, was struck by an Ford F-150 the morning of Dec. 4, 2023, at the Wawa convenience store and gas station at 177 Route 34, where he worked.

Elizabeth Mascarelli indicted for murder in Ocean County (Ocean County jail, Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Elizabeth Mascarelli indicted for murder in Ocean County (Ocean County jail, Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

A 29-year-old Seaside Heights woman has been indicted on charges that include murder in the gruesome killing of a Toms River man this summer.

On Thursday, Elizabeth Mascarelli was indicted by an Ocean County grand jury on a dozen charges in the July death of 56-year-old Kerry Rollason.

Rollason had been shot to death and also suffered blunt force trauma, which prosecutors have now said was carried out by Mascarelli.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A foreign exchange student living in the United States on an expired visa sent threats to multiple schools including one in Atlantic County, police say.

The Atlantic Christian School in Egg Harbor Township got a bomb threat in an email on Sept. 11, 2024, according to local police.

It said that the sender had planted a bomb at a specific place at the school. However, police searched the entire school twice and found no evidence of an explosive.

Canva Canva loading...

You don't have to wait until Nov. 5 to cast your vote.

Saturday morning marks the start of early in-person voting in New Jersey. And voting by mail is still an option, for those who've specifically requested such a ballot.

For nine days leading up to Election Day, every county will have early voting locations up and running, for registered voters within that county.

Here's everything you need to know about early voting and vote by mail.

Canva/Wayne Police/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Wayne Police/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

WAYNE — A home invasion this week left the Passaic County homeowner with injuries.

Police were called to the home in the Valley section of Wayne around 5 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a burglary.

The homeowner said he woke up to four masked people in the bedroom, and he confronted and chased the group; the man fell during the pursuit and needed stitches for a head injury.

Secrets of the Cursed Swamp There is a Victorian home on Ross Street in Lumberton that boasts one of the biggest, best, and most immersive Halloween displays that people are free to visit and get lost in the spooky swamp. Enter if you dare. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

How casinos keep you spending money Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

New Jersey's Halloween decorations NJ1015 asked New Jerseyans to send in picture of how they've decorated their homes for Halloween. Check out these spooktacular lawns! Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.