NJ woman indicted on murder charge after brutal landlord killing

A 29-year-old Seaside Heights woman has been indicted on charges that include murder in the gruesome killing of a Toms River man this summer.

On Thursday, Elizabeth Mascarelli was indicted by an Ocean County grand jury on a dozen charges in the July death of 56-year-old Kerry Rollason.

Rollason had been shot to death and also suffered blunt force trauma, which prosecutors have now said was carried out by Mascarelli.

Mascarelli was also indicted on the following charges:

▪️ conspiracy to commit murder

▪️ desecration of human remains

▪️ hindering apprehension

▪️ possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose - hatchet

▪️ unlawful possession of a weapon - hatchet

▪️ possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose -22 caliber semi-automatic handgun

▪️ unlawful possession of a weapon - 22 caliber semi-automatic handgun

▪️ possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose - 9mm handgun

▪️ unlawful possession of a weapon - 9mm handgun

▪️ certain person not to possess a weapon

▪️ possession of a defaced weapon

Maxwell Johnston (NJDOC) accused double OC killer Maxwell Johnston (NJDOC) loading...

Mascarelli allegedly allowed reputed gangster Maxwell Johnston to hide at a Toms River home as he was wanted for murder following the June 27 shooting death of Gabriella Caroleo in Manchester.

“Although our investigation originally led us to believe that Johnston murdered Mr. Rollason at the Ravenwood Drive residence, our continuing thorough and extensive investigation has revealed that Mascarelli conspired with Johnston and was, in fact, the person responsible for Mr. Rollason’s death,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a written statement on Thursday.

TOms River landlord killed dismembered 1905 Ravenswood Drive, Toms River (Google Maps) 1905 Ravenswood Drive, Toms River (Google Maps) loading...

On July 5, law enforcement arrived at the house on Ravenswood Drive.

Mascarelli stayed with Johnston barricaded inside for hours, shortly until he took his own life, according to prosecutors.

Investigators later said they found grisly photos of the duo posing with Rollason's dead body — which was found in pieces, tossed in trash bags in Jackson, about 12 miles away on July 12.

Locations in Ocean County double killing case (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Locations in Ocean County double killing case (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Three other individuals who emerged from the home before that July standoff — 42-year-old Danielle Bolstad, of Barnegat, 34-year-old Jared Krysiak, of Brick Township and 36-year-old Jared Palumbo, of Manchester — were each indicted on charges of hindering apprehension and desecration/disturbing of human remains in connection with the same series of events in Toms River and Jackson.

Danielle Bolstad (left), Jared Krysiak (right) (Ocean County jail) Ocean County landlord killed dismembered Danielle Bolstad (left), Jared Krysiak (right) (Ocean County jail) loading...

Police recovered 10 cell phones from the defendants and the Toms River home.

Mascarelli’s phone turned up photos of her and Johnston near the victim’s body.

There were separate photos of Mascarelli, Johnston and Bolstad standing in a wooded area with an ax and an “active burn barrel” near them, according to case documents.

