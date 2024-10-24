💣 Threat made against Atlantic County school on Sept. 11

💣 The sender identified himself in the email threat, police say

💣 Investigation linked him to threats at other schools

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A foreign exchange student living in the United States on an expired visa sent threats to multiple schools including one in Atlantic County, police say.

The Atlantic Christian School in Egg Harbor Township got a bomb threat in an email on Sept. 11, 2024, according to local police.

It said that the sender had planted a bomb at a specific place at the school. However, police searched the entire school twice and found no evidence of an explosive.

Investigators had no trouble identifying who had sent the threat, police said.

Atlantic Christian School in Egg Harbor Township

The sender had identified himself by name in the email, police said. Investigators figured out that he was a 16-year-old living in Brooklyn.

After consulting with federal authorities, investigators found that the teen was an exchange student from China who was no longer enrolled at a private school. His visa had been revoked but he was still living in the United States.

Police said the teen had sent several similar emails to other schools. Detectives from Egg Harbor Township went to New York City and seized the teen's electronic devices.

The boy is charged with several counts of creating false public alarm and terroristic threats. He's being held at the Ocean County Youth Detention Center.

"We are hopeful that this juvenile will receive the assistance that he needs, but can also confidently say that this intervention and arrest was necessary to stop further acts of threatened violence," the Egg Harbor Township police said.

