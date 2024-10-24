Chasing masked burglars injures NJ homeowner
🏡 Happened Wednesday morning
🏡Police need your help
🏡Homeowner says he saw four people
WAYNE — A home invasion this week left the Passaic County homeowner with injuries.
Police were called to the home in the Valley section of Wayne around 5 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a burglary.
The homeowner said he woke up to four masked people in the bedroom, and he confronted and chased the group; the man fell during the pursuit and needed stitches for a head injury.
SEE MORE: Would-be victims fight back during mugging in NJ
The four got away in a light-colored car, while managing to steal vehicle key fobs found in the home. There’s no mention of perpetrator descriptions in the release.
The Wayne Police Department is still investigating Wednesday’s incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Captain Dan Daly at 973-633-3530.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
New Jersey's Most Dangerous Gangs and Mobsters
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman