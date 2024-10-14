Would-be victims fight back during mugging in NJ
🚓RLS Metro Breaking News reporting
🚓Robbery took a turn
🚓They say police need your help
PATERSON — The unexpected happened early Friday morning in Paterson.
An armed person tried to rob a group of people, but then the would-be victims retaliated, according to RLS Metro Breaking News.
The encounter happened just after midnight near the Pennington Street and Oak Street intersection.
The initiator was attacked by the group, and they managed to take the weapon, according to RLS Metro Breaking News. There’s no specific weapon mentioned in their reporting.
SEE MORE: Chief of NJ volunteer fire company now faces sexual assault charge
They say the attacker used a dark-colored car to get away, but the would-be victims also left that morning with the weapon.
This is an ongoing investigation as police look to identify everyone involved; anyone with information is asked to call Paterson police
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ
Gallery Credit: Eric Scott
New Jersey's Most Dangerous Gangs and Mobsters
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman