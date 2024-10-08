Chief of NJ volunteer fire company now faces sexual assault charge
🚓Volunteer fire chief charged
🚓 Complaint says the attack happened in a vehicle 2 years ago
🚓 Woman victim came forward last month
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP — The Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Co. chief has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in August 2022.
Michael Trimarchi, 55, of Manchester, was charged with criminal sexual contact and sexual assault, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said.
The woman reported her claims to Manchester police in September.
Investigators say the woman was assaulted in a vehicle on Aug. 10, 2022.
Police arrested Trimarchi this week. He’s being held at Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.
Trimarchi has been in the fire service field for over 40 years, according to the fire company’s Facebook post from September.
The prosecutor’s office asks anyone with information to call Sgt. Stephanie Bayha at 732-929-2027 ext. 3861.
