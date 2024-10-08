Chief of NJ volunteer fire company now faces sexual assault charge

Chief of NJ volunteer fire company now faces sexual assault charge

Ocean County Government Inmate Lookup/Canva

🚓Volunteer fire chief charged

🚓 Complaint says the attack happened in a vehicle 2 years ago

🚓 Woman victim came forward last month

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP — The Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Co. chief has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in August 2022.

Michael Trimarchi, 55, of Manchester, was charged with criminal sexual contact and sexual assault, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Ocean County Government Inmate Lookup Tool/Canva
loading...

The woman reported her claims to Manchester police in September.

SEE MORE: Grieving NJ parents settle with Panera over ‘killer’ lemonade

Investigators say the woman was assaulted in a vehicle on  Aug. 10, 2022.

Police arrested Trimarchi this week. He’s being held at Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Credit: 7713Photography
loading...

Trimarchi has been in the fire service field for over 40 years, according to the fire company’s Facebook post from September.

The prosecutor’s office asks anyone with information to call Sgt. Stephanie Bayha at 732-929-2027 ext. 3861.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ

The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects.

Gallery Credit: Eric Scott

Top 30 schools most violent schools in New Jersey

These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of violence. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported violent incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM