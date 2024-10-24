NJ teen admits to deadly hit and run of Wawa worker, gets prison

🔴 NJ Wawa worker hit by a pickup truck in parking lot

OLD BRIDGE — An 18-year-old driver has been sentenced following a deadly hit and run of a Wawa employee within the gas station parking lot last winter.

Bryce Lomas, of the Parlin section of town, received a 10-year aggregate prison term on Oct. 17, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced Thursday.

Andrew Padulano, of Old Bridge, was struck by an Ford F-150 the morning of Dec. 4, 2023, at the Wawa convenience store and gas station at 177 Route 34, where he worked.

The 61-year-old Padulano remained hospitalized in critical condition for over 50 days, until he died of his injuries in January.

Investigators traced the pickup truck to Lomas, who was a juvenile at the time, and he was arrested.

Charges were upgraded, including murder, after Padulano died and investigators found that Lomas had argued with the victim before the strike and then drove from the scene.

On April 22, Lomas agreed to voluntarily transfer his case from family court to the criminal division of the Superior Court, to be tried as an adult.

He then pleaded guilty to second-degree counts of vehicular homicide and knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash resulting in death.

Padulano was survived by his wife, children and grandchildren, according to his obituary, which said "He loved his children and grandchildren more then anything in this world, they will keep the memories they have of him close to their hearts."

Teen gets aggregate 10 years, three probation

Lomas was sentenced last week to an aggregate 10 years in prison.

For vehicular homicide, he was sentenced to five years and must serve 85% of that term before being eligible for parole.

Lomas also was given a consecutive five years for the other charge — to start after the first term.

Upon release, Lomas would be on parole supervision for three years.

