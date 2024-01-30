NJ teen charged with killing Wawa worker in store’s parking lot
🔴 NJ Wawa worker hit by a pickup truck
🔴 17-year-old male driver arrested and charged
🔴 Man later died, charges upgraded
OLD BRIDGE — A 17-year-old township driver has been charged with murder, stemming from the December hit-and-run of a 61-year-old Old Bridge man outside the Wawa convenience store where he worked.
Charges were upgraded after the worker, Andrew Padulano, died of his injuries last week, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
🔴 Wawa store worker in Old Bridge was hit by a pickup truck
Old Bridge Police were called to the Wawa on Route 34 on the morning of Dec. 4.
Around 7:41 a.m., officers found Padulano in the parking lot, seriously hurt.
Investigators found the store worker had been involved in an “altercation” with the male teenager, who then hit him with a Ford F-150 and fled the scene.
The teen — whose identity was not disclosed due to his age — was found and initially charged with attempted murder, among other offenses.
After Padulano’s death on Jan. 23, charges against the juvenile were upgraded to first-degree murder and second-degree leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.
The teen remained in home detention as of Tuesday.
He was set to return to court in February, for a status conference, according to Ciccone.
Report a correction
