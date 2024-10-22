Another NJ retailer closing all locations — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:
⬛ NJ judge imposes strict sentence after 11-year-old outs rapist
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A former Boy Scout volunteer found with over 1,800 images of child sexual abuse material was sentenced to 25 years in state prison.
John Gillespie Jr., 35, of the North Cape May section of Lower Township, was charged in February 2023 after images were found uploaded to his Google account, a tablet and external hard drive, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland. He was initially charged with possession of images of child sexual abuse material.
⬛ It is NJ's 22nd dry day in a row, as temperatures aim for 80°
According to my calculations, Monday was essentially New Jersey's 22nd consecutive rain-free day. And that streak will likely make it to 30 days. Or even 35. Or more. There is no substantial rain in the forecast for the next week, at least.
According to the latest forecast models, our next chance of substantial rain will not come until the first full week of November, at the earliest.
⬛ NJ holiday deals: How to save more money for Thanksgiving
A big box retailer wants to help consumers save money, put a delicious meal on the table, and give back to the community all at the same time.
Walmart has officially launched its “Inflation Free Meal Deal” from now through Dec. 24 with mealtime favorites costing even lower than last year.
The deal offers 29 Thanksgiving and Christmas meal items including turkey, sides, vegetables, and dessert, and will serve eight people at a cost of less than seven dollars per person.
⬛ Shooting erupts as NJ cops and firefighters respond to home
PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — A call reporting smoke conditions at a house turned into a shooting investigation in a quiet neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to a home on Woodland Avenue in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township around 4 p.m. Pemberton Township police told 6 ABC Action News shots were fired on the property as firefighters and police arrived.
A man was fatally shot by police, according to the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability. A firearm was found near the male.
⬛ Say bye-bye to these retail stores in NJ after comeback attempt
Around a year ago, BuyBuy Baby stores were making a nationwide comeback.
The Northeast has 10 openings, and four New Jersey locations reopened in November 2023. Current locations span across New Jersey — Bridgewater, Cherry Hill, Woodbridge and Paramus.
Now, its corporate team has announced the brand is “evolving” and will go through a “strategic reset.”
These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Lambertville, NJ is a must see for Halloween lovers
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman
First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ?
Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow
Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.
It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.