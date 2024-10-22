Another NJ retailer closing all locations — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A former Boy Scout volunteer found with over 1,800 images of child sexual abuse material was sentenced to 25 years in state prison.

John Gillespie Jr., 35, of the North Cape May section of Lower Township, was charged in February 2023 after images were found uploaded to his Google account, a tablet and external hard drive, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland. He was initially charged with possession of images of child sexual abuse material.

According to my calculations, Monday was essentially New Jersey's 22nd consecutive rain-free day. And that streak will likely make it to 30 days. Or even 35. Or more. There is no substantial rain in the forecast for the next week, at least.

According to the latest forecast models, our next chance of substantial rain will not come until the first full week of November, at the earliest.

A big box retailer wants to help consumers save money, put a delicious meal on the table, and give back to the community all at the same time.

Walmart has officially launched its “Inflation Free Meal Deal” from now through Dec. 24 with mealtime favorites costing even lower than last year.

The deal offers 29 Thanksgiving and Christmas meal items including turkey, sides, vegetables, and dessert, and will serve eight people at a cost of less than seven dollars per person.

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — A call reporting smoke conditions at a house turned into a shooting investigation in a quiet neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a home on Woodland Avenue in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township around 4 p.m. Pemberton Township police told 6 ABC Action News shots were fired on the property as firefighters and police arrived.

A man was fatally shot by police, according to the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability. A firearm was found near the male.

Around a year ago, BuyBuy Baby stores were making a nationwide comeback.

The Northeast has 10 openings, and four New Jersey locations reopened in November 2023. Current locations span across New Jersey — Bridgewater, Cherry Hill, Woodbridge and Paramus.

Now, its corporate team has announced the brand is “evolving” and will go through a “strategic reset.”

