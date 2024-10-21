NJ holiday deals: How to save more money for Thanksgiving at Walmart

🍗 Walmart is offering its Inflation Free Meal Deal this holiday season

🍗 Customers can save a ton of money on turkey and all the fixings

🍗 They can also help give back to a community organization

A big box retailer wants to help consumers save money, put a delicious meal on the table, and give back to the community all at the same time.

Walmart has officially launched its “Inflation Free Meal Deal” from now through Dec. 24 with mealtime favorites costing even lower than last year.

The deal offers 29 Thanksgiving and Christmas meal items including turkey, sides, vegetables, and dessert, and will serve eight people at a cost of less than seven dollars per person.

Walmart Thanksgiving basket (Walmart)

To help spread the joy of giving during the season, WalMart is offering customers the opportunity to either gift the meal basket directly to loved ones anywhere in the country or donate an entire meal to their local Salvation Army.

Customers can shop the meal now either in stores or online.

Such savings include a whole 10 to 16 lb. turkey for just 88 cents per pound.

The complete list of items is below

• Whole Frozen Turkey 10 – 16 lb. ($0.88/lb.)

• Great Value Sweet Hawaiian Rolls (1 unit – 12oz)

• Great Value Golden Sweet Whole Kernel Corn (3 units - 15oz)

• Ocean Spray® Jellied Cranberry Sauce (1 unit - 14oz)

• Great Value Canned Green Beans (2 units - 14.5oz)

• French’s Crispy Fried Onions (1 unit - 6oz)

• Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup (2 units - 10.5oz)

• Great Value Brown Gravy Mix (2 units - 0.87oz)

• Marie Callender’s Southern Pecan Pie (1 unit - 32oz)

• Great Value Frozen Whipped Topping (1 unit - 8oz)

• Great Value Frozen Deep Dish Pie Crusts (1 unit - 16oz)

• Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin (1 unit - 15oz)

• Great Value Evaporated Milk (1 unit – 12 fl oz)

• Jet-Puffed Mini Marshmallows (1 unit - 10oz)

• Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix (2 units - 8.5oz)

• Great Value Poultry Seasoning (1 unit - 1.5oz)

• Swanson Chicken Broth (1 unit - 32oz)

• Fresh Whole Russet Potatoes (1 unit - 5lbs)

• Fresh Whole Sweet Potatoes (3 units)

• Fresh Yellow Onions (1 unit - 3lbs)

• Fresh Celery Stalks (1 unit)

On top of being able to donate a Thanksgiving meal to their local Salvation Army, customers can also round up any purchase to benefit the organization. They can also donate to the Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettles, or buy gifts for kids in need through their Angel Tree program.

Discount grocer, Aldi is doing something similar to help people cut down on their costs this holiday season but still able to whip up a beautiful meal.

