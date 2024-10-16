NJ supermarket lets you feed 10 for Thanksgiving for less than $47

🍗 How would you like to serve a Thanksgiving meal for less than $47?

It’s going to cost more money to put a full Thanksgiving dinner on the table this year. Part of the reason is that gas prices have caused shipping costs to increase and that is reflected in the price tag, according to agricultural economists.

With other reports showing grocery prices up 50% across the industry on hundreds of items compared to 2019, shoppers will get a welcome relief at one popular supermarket chain.

Aldi plans to return to pre-inflation prices, meaning 10 people can be fed a full Thanksgiving meal for less than $47 with its Thanksgiving basket.

“Throughout the Thanksgiving season, holiday hosts can shop Aldi for all the fresh ingredients and award-winning products they need to assemble a beautiful holiday feast, coming in at less than $4.70 per person,” according to a statement.

Stocked with a Butterball turkey, pumpkin pie ingredients and every guest's favorite side dish, the ALDI Thanksgiving basket delivers a full Thanksgiving meal for less than $4.70 per person.

No sales, no coupons, no minimum purchase requirements, no loyalty cards, and no other hoops to jump through are needed.

The Aldi Thanksgiving shopping list includes a 16-pound Butterball turkey with spices, gravy, rolls, mac and cheese, and stuffing. You'll also get the ingredients for cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie.

“We worked hard this Thanksgiving to deliver the best value and quality products so everyone can enjoy a traditional meal with family and friends without having to scale back,” said Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi.

Product availability may vary by store location and is subject to change. The special Thanksgiving pricing is valid from Oct. 16 to Nov. 27.

There are currently 62 Aldi locations in New Jersey.

