When should kids stop trick-or-treating? — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

Unnamed trooper holds NJ woman in 2022 (US District Court via attorney Stanley King, NJSP body camera footage) Unnamed trooper holds NJ woman in 2022 (US District Court via attorney Stanley King, NJSP body camera footage) loading...

Nicolas Hogan, of Gibbstown, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, for punching the woman who was not under arrest, but awaiting a medical evaluation in 2022.

“This was an unjustified act of violence against a defenseless, distraught woman," Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a written release on Wednesday.

Scott Segreaves, Jr., was killed in a single car crash in Holland Township (Credit_ Johnson-Walton Funeral Home johnsonwalton.com, Google Maps, HCPO) Scott Segreaves, Jr., was killed in a single car crash in Holland Township (Credit_ Johnson-Walton Funeral Home johnsonwalton.com, Google Maps, HCPO) loading...

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP — First responders were called to a recent car crash by an automated system on the driver’s cell phone, though they were unable to save the young man.

On Oct.18, Holland Township Police and State Police responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Stamets Road around 10:30 p.m.

The driver, 20-year-old Scott Segreaves Jr., died of his injuries at the scene.

Lucas Salzman, 14 year old owner and founder of Lue's Brew (Photo Credit: Lindsay Abbate) Lucas Salzman, 14 year old owner and founder of Lue's Brew (Photo Credit: Lindsay Abbate) loading...

FREEHOLD — A Monmouth County teenager who has had a really tough time finding a job decided to do the next best thing—he started his own business.

In March, 14-year-old Lucas Salzman, a freshman at Freehold Township High School launched his own soda and coffee company called Lue’s Brew.

“As a 14 year old it’s kind of hard to find a job. Not many places accept 14-year-olds. But I still wanted to get work experience. I wanted to have responsibilities and make my own money. So, I decided it would probably be easier to start my own business,” Salzman said.

Police are searching for Breanna Rowley, Silver Infinity G35 Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Police are searching for Breanna Rowley, Silver Infinity G35 Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office loading...

MILLVILLE — Police have asked for the public’s help in tracking down a car and a city resident after a 21-year-old woman was struck and killed late Monday night.

Around 1:39 a.m. Tuesday, city police responded to a call from the area of Glenside Road, where they found the body of Caroline Bump.

Surveillance video from the neighborhood shows that Bump had been hit at 11:11 p.m. and was found by a passing motorist more than two hours later, officials said.

Canvs / TSM Illustration Canvs / TSM Illustration loading...

A new poll asks at what age kids should stop trick-or-treating.

Most believe it is before the age of 14.

However, the older the respondent to the poll, the younger they believed the cutoff should be.

What do you think? Should teenagers still be trick-or-treating?

NJ’s most popular Halloween costumes for 2024 Google Trends has split the state in half between the New York area and the Philadelphia area. Gallery Credit: Kristen Accardi

Lambertville, NJ is a must see for Halloween lovers Several towns vie for the title of New Jersey's most iconic Halloween town and the residents of Lambertville are no slouches. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.