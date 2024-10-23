NJ teen entrepreneur launches soda and coffee company

🔵 A 14 year old Freehold teen has become an entrepreneur

🔵 He launched his own soda and coffee company last spring

🔵 Part of the proceeds helps local charities each month

FREEHOLD — A Monmouth County teenager who has had a really tough time finding a job decided to do the next best thing—he started his own business.

Lucas Salzman, 14 year old owner and founder of Lue's Brew (Photo Credit: Lindsay Abbate) Lucas Salzman, 14 year old owner and founder of Lue's Brew (Photo Credit: Lindsay Abbate) loading...

In March, 14-year-old Lucas Salzman, a freshman at Freehold Township High School launched his own soda and coffee company called Lue’s Brew.

How it Started

“As a 14 year old it’s kind of hard to find a job. Not many places accept 14-year-olds. But I still wanted to get work experience. I wanted to have responsibilities and make my own money. So, I decided it would probably be easier to start my own business,” Salzman said.

Lucas Salzman, 14 year old owner and founder of Lue's Brew (Photo Credit: Lindsay Abbate) Lucas Salzman, 14 year old owner and founder of Lue's Brew (Photo Credit: Lindsay Abbate) loading...

He was not quite sure at first what kind of company he wanted, but an idea sparked within him when his younger brother and sister had a lemonade stand. His mom, who knew someone who roasted coffee beans, wanted to add coffee sales to the lemonade stand.

Salzman then got the idea to launch not only a line of coffees, specifically nitro cold brews, but different flavored sodas, as well.

Lucas Salzman, 14 year old owner and founder of Lue's Brew (Photo Credit: Lindsay Abbate) Lucas Salzman, 14 year old owner and founder of Lue's Brew (Photo Credit: Lindsay Abbate) loading...

Once he got the idea, the high school freshman and his mother, Lindsay Abbate, who used to run a café out of her family’s bakery, Abbate Bakery in Matawan, decided to research companies to make the syrups and seltzers for the sodas. But, he was looking for a reliable company that would not use any harsh ingredients. This was very important to him.

Lucas Salzman, 14 year old owner and founder of Lue's Brew (Photo Credit: Lindsay Abbate) Lucas Salzman, 14 year old owner and founder of Lue's Brew (Photo Credit: Lindsay Abbate) loading...

Soon, he settled on Private Label Specialties in Goffstown, New Hampshire, and Lue’s Brew was born.

While the New Hampshire company makes the sodas, it’s Salzman who has creative control.

He makes all the decisions and picks all the flavors.

Lucas Salzman, 14 year old owner and founder of Lue's Brew (Photo Credit: Lindsay Abbate) Lucas Salzman, 14 year old owner and founder of Lue's Brew (Photo Credit: Lindsay Abbate) loading...

Products and Flavors

Lue’s Brew consists of several different flavors of craft sodas, nitro cold brew coffees, roasted coffee beans, and a line of gelato which Lucas scoops out during private events.

Lucas Salzman, 14 year old owner and founder of Lue's Brew (Photo Credit: Lindsay Abbate) Lucas Salzman, 14 year old owner and founder of Lue's Brew (Photo Credit: Lindsay Abbate) loading...

Popular soda flavors include root beer, cream soda, raspberry lime, lemonade, ginger beer, orange cream, black cherry, and strawberry, to name a few. The young teen also added sarsaparilla and birch beer to his soda lineup.

“They contain all-natural cane sugar, they contain no caffeine, and they have less of the harmful chemicals that you’ll usually find in Coke or other soda,” Salzman said.

Lucas Salzman, 14 year old owner and founder of Lue's Brew (Photo Credit: Lindsay Abbate) Lucas Salzman, 14 year old owner and founder of Lue's Brew (Photo Credit: Lindsay Abbate) loading...

The high schooler’s favorite flavor is root beer and he said this is probably the most popular soda flavor sold in stores and online.

Lucas Salzman, 14 year old owner and founder of Lue's Brew (Photo Credit: Lindsay Abbate) Lucas Salzman, 14 year old owner and founder of Lue's Brew (Photo Credit: Lindsay Abbate) loading...

Where are Lue’s Brews sold?

The sodas and coffees are sold in approximately 40 stores around New Jersey including Jersey Freeze in Freehold, D’Angelos in Freehold and Princeton, The Food Emporium in Marlboro, Delicious Orchards in Colts Neck, Mambo Italiano in Colts Neck, Confections of a Rockstar in Asbury Park, Mugsy’s Mercantile in Point Pleasant Beach, and more. A full list of locations can be found on the Lue's Brew website.

The products are also sold online.

Lue’s Brew will also come to you. If you’re having a private party or a private event, Salzman has a whole soda, coffee, and gelato setup specifically for such gatherings.

Lucas Salzman, 14 year old owner and founder of Lue's Brew (Photo Credit: Lindsay Abbate) Lucas Salzman, 14 year old owner and founder of Lue's Brew (Photo Credit: Lindsay Abbate) loading...

Giving Back

While Salzman wanted to start his own business and make some money, he also wanted to do something to give back to his community.

Therefore, each month, he donates a portion of his profits from the soda and coffee sales to a different local charity.

Lucas Salzman, 14 year old owner and founder of Lue's Brew (Photo Credit: Lindsay Abbate) Lucas Salzman, 14 year old owner and founder of Lue's Brew (Photo Credit: Lindsay Abbate) loading...

Since the sodas have been on store shelves and online since April, he has taken 10% of his profits to help organizations such as Liv Like a Unicorn (pediatric cancer), The Stephanie Nicole Parze Foundation (domestic violence and sexual abuse), and The Family Autism Network. He also donated money to a UFC fighter and his family to help pay medical bills.

For this month’s local charity, Salzman has chosen The American Cancer Society. November’s charity has not been chosen yet.

Lucas Salzman, 14 year old owner and founder of Lue's Brew (Photo Credit: Lindsay Abbate) Lucas Salzman, 14 year old owner and founder of Lue's Brew (Photo Credit: Lindsay Abbate) loading...

What does it feel like to be a young entrepreneur? “It’s pretty cool. I get a lot of people who recognize me who I don’t even know,” Salzman said. But he said he’s been learning a lot about being a businessman.

As Salzman continues his success with Lue’s Brew, he also announced that he’s working on a line of nitro cold brew teas set to hopefully launch in the next couple of months.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom