HOLLAND TOWNSHIP — First responders were called to a recent car crash by an automated system on the driver’s cell phone, though they were unable to save the young man.

On Oct.18, Holland Township Police and State Police responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Stamets Road around 10:30 p.m.

The driver, 20-year-old Scott Segreaves Jr., died of his injuries at the scene.

Hunterdon County Communications had been notified by Segreaves’ cell phone carrier crash notification system.

Segreaves grew up across the Delaware River in Kintnersville, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Palisades High School in 2022.

He then lived in Virginia for two years before moving to Holland Township this year, according to his obituary.

Segreaves worked as a laborer for Mayers Well Drilling in Quakertown, PA. He also worked at the Newport News Shipyard and the Norfolk Shipyard in Virginia.

“Scott will be remembered as a kind, respectful, and loving guy, with a great sense of humor. He was a loving son, brother, and grandson, who will be missed by all who knew him,” his obituary says.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact either the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office 908-788-1129) or the Holland Township Police Department 908-995-4670.

Several cell phone carriers and vehicles have crash notification systems that can connect to emergency services after a crash.

Apple iPhones 14 and later have a crash detection feature that can detect severe car crashes and connect you to emergency services. If you're unresponsive, your iPhone will play an audio message for emergency services and provide your location.

Google Pixel phones 4a and later, including Fold, can use info like a phone's location, motion sensors, and nearby sounds for car crash detection.

Hum by Verizon includes a crash response alert system that can detect crashes based on changes in vehicle speed, the amount of impact, and the direction of impact.

The mobile app for insurance carrier Allstate also offers crash detection, using smartphone sensors to detect collisions when the vehicle is moving at least 25 mph.

