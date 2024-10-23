Police search for car, woman after hit and run kills 21-year-old
MILLVILLE — Police have asked for the public’s help in tracking down a car and a city resident after a 21-year-old woman was struck and killed late Monday night.
Around 1:39 a.m. Tuesday, city police responded to a call from the area of Glenside Road, where they found the body of Caroline Bump.
Surveillance video from the neighborhood shows that Bump had been hit at 11:11 p.m. and was found by a passing motorist more than two hours later, officials said.
Investigators with the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit were searching for a 2003 Silver Infinity G35, with New Jersey license plate E41RLB.
It was believed the driver’s side headlight, windshield and front bumper had suffered damages.
Police were also interested in speaking with 22-year-old Breanna Rowley, of Vineland.
Anyone with potential information, including location of the vehicle or of Rowley can contact Detective Christopher Johnson of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-579-1431.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously at CCPO.TIPS.
