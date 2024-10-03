NJ state trooper avoids jail for punching handcuffed woman

🔻 NJ trooper avoids jail after plea deal

🔻 Victim was handcuffed when punched in face

🔻 Ex-trooper agrees to ban on public employment

A New Jersey state police trooper from Gloucester County has avoided serving jail time after admitting to punching a handcuffed woman in the face.

In July, 29-year-old Nicolas Hogan, of Gibbstown, pleaded guilty to third-degree aggravated assault in Cumberland County Superior Court.

The woman, who was punched while awaiting a medical evaluation, has filed a federal lawsuit seeking $1.5 million.

Cumberland County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

In the plea deal, prosecutors had sought a day shy of a year in county jail before two years of probation. Superior Court Judge Joseph Chiarello this week delivered a suspended sentence of the jail time, under the condition that Hogan complete probation, NJ.com reported.

Cumberland County Jail (Google Maps) Cumberland County Jail (Google Maps) loading...

“And it appears to be that, unfortunately, there are certain lapses that result in criminal prosecution even with an otherwise unblemished, perfectly lived life,” Chiarello said, as quoted in the report, which added that Hogan told the judge he was sorry for his decision and "I promise I’m going to do my best every day to become a better person.”

Woman detained for medical eval before being struck

The incident happened in September 2022 in Upper Deerfield Township, when troopers found the woman walking in the middle of a road.

While she was held for medical evaluation, she began crying and trying to get away. She was handcuffed and detained, but not arrested.

The lawsuit filed in July against Hogan and the New Jersey State Police claims excessive force, false imprisonment and failure to intervene.

Following the punch while in handcuffs, she was arrested and held in jail for more than a week, only to have all charges dismissed, according to the complaint.

Screenshots from troopers’ body-worn cameras are included in the suit, which also describes videotaped footage.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy