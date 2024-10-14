Does New Jersey celebrate Columbus Day? — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

A criminal record doesn't have to be permanent, but it likely will be for individuals who don't have the knowledge or funds to get themselves through the process to possibly clear it.

Offenders who've served their time and paid their fines, and have steered clear of criminal activity for some time, have an opportunity to erase marks on their record that may be stopping them from advancing when they're no longer confined behind bars.

Those who were convicted for the more heinous crimes don't have this chance, but expungement is an option for offenses such as simple assault, low-level drug possession, and illegal possession of weapons.

A proposed law moving through the New Jersey Legislature looks to increase penalties for noisy mufflers and exhaust systems that infuriate residents, as well as lawmakers.

"It's absolutely asinine, it makes no sense," Sen. Jim Holzapfel, R-Ocean, told New Jersey 101.5.

Right now, offenders can be fined $25 for these vehicle enhancements that amplify sound. Holzapfel said that's not stopping anyone.

Under his bill, the fine can be as much as $500 for anyone who replaces or modifies a vehicle's muffler or exhaust system to make it louder.

FORT LEE — Three police officers are lucky to be alive after being attacked by a carjacker on the George Washington Bridge early this morning, according to authorities.

It started in South Hackensack around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police were called to a crash on Route 46 near an unnamed business, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Detectives said they found the crashed vehicle, which they later determined had been stolen out of New York City in an armed carjacking.

LINWOOD — A woman at an Atlantic County school called the cops on the mayor of Northfield earlier this month, according to police.

Erland Chau, 72, was booked on Friday for the incident at Mainland Regional High School, Linwood police said. He was released until a future court date.

The Republican mayor is charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, disorderly conduct, and harassment in connection with the incident on Oct. 1, police said.

President Biden proclaimed today Indigenous People's Day, but the recognized federal holiday is still Columbus Day.

It is both a state and federal holiday. All federal and state offices are closed, including the motor vehicles.

Most schools are also closed.

Banks have the option to close.

Today marks the day explorer Christopher Columbus first arrived in America in 1492. It has become controversial in recent years because of the violence and slavery Columbus brought to America and atrocities he committed in nations like Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

It remains, however, one of 11 nationally recognized federal holidays.

