NJ proposal cracks down on noisy mufflers

Who's making all that racket?

A proposed law moving through the New Jersey Legislature looks to increase penalties for noisy mufflers and exhaust systems that infuriate residents, as well as lawmakers.

"It's absolutely asinine, it makes no sense," Sen. Jim Holzapfel, R-Ocean, told New Jersey 101.5.

Right now, offenders can be fined $25 for these vehicle enhancements that amplify sound. Holzapfel said that's not stopping anyone.

Under his bill, the fine can be as much as $500 for anyone who replaces or modifies a vehicle's muffler or exhaust system to make it louder. The penalty doesn't have to hit the driver — it could be the auto shop or individual who made the adjustment.

The measure also allows for jail time, up to 30 days. Holzapfel said imprisonment would likely only be a punishment for repeat or extreme offenders.

"Why should everybody suffer because these particular individuals ... feel it's necessayr to make a lot of noise when they drive down the road?" Holzapfel said.

Under his measure, a vehicle's regular inspection would have to include a check of the muffler/exhaust system to see if a change has been made for sound enhancement.

"And if there is, you're going to flunk inspection," Holzapfel said.

The measure, which was advanced by the Senate Transportation committee, doesn't state specific thresholds for sound.

An Assembly version of the bill does not include jail time as a potential penalty. A first offense under the Assembly version would be subject to a $250 fine.

